IN PICTURES: Step into Grant’s trove of amazing Wigan treasures



Fortunately for him, those aren’t the only footsteps he can hear anymore. A steady stream of Wiganers now walk through his doors every day to discover a huge range of furniture, antiques and obscure gifts at Grant’s Bulldog Forge. Pub furniture, records and books, artwork, clothing and plenty more independent traders have filled the space which was once offices at the historic Clarington Forge in Darlington Street East, home of centuries-old company Bulldog Tools. There’s even a vintage tea room and a barber shop on the top floor. Full story in this week's Wigan Observer ...

Helene Lyth and son Cameron Lyth at the Vintage Tea Room, soon to open at Grants Bulldog Forge

Grant Adamson, owner and creator of Grants Bulldog Forge

Carl Higham with some of the items he's made from wood

Jay Winstanley puts up an exhibit in the store

