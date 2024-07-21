In pictures: take a look inside a much-loved Wigan shoe repair shop before it closes for good

By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
The premises of T&M Rickard shoe repairers in Hallgate, Wigan, has been serving generations of Wiganers with clogs and other footwear.

But sadly it will be shutting up shop later in the year as current proprietors Michael Rickard and wife Ann have decided to put the property up for sale and retire from the business.

Here we take a peep inside before this fascinating throwback to a bygone age closes its doors for good.

Michael Rickard at T & M Rickard and Sons Shoe Repair, Hallgate, Wigan, is closing.

1. T & M Rickard and Sons

Michael Rickard at T & M Rickard and Sons Shoe Repair, Hallgate, Wigan, is closing. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Michael Rickard and wife Ann at T & M Rickard and Sons Shoe Repair, Hallgate, Wigan.

2. T & M Rickard and Sons Shoe Repair

Michael Rickard and wife Ann at T & M Rickard and Sons Shoe Repair, Hallgate, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Michael Rickard at work.

3. T & M Rickard and Sons Shoe Repair

Michael Rickard at work. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Ann Rickard sorting out shoes in the busy repair shop.

4. T & M Rickard and Sons Shoe Repair

Ann Rickard sorting out shoes in the busy repair shop. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice