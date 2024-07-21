In pictures: take a look inside a much-loved Wigan shoe repair shop before it closes for good

But sadly it will be shutting up shop later in the year as current proprietors Michael Rickard and wife Ann have decided to put the property up for sale and retire from the business.
Here we take a peep inside before this fascinating throwback to a bygone age closes its doors for good.
Michael Rickard at T & M Rickard and Sons Shoe Repair, Hallgate, Wigan, is closing. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Michael Rickard and wife Ann at T & M Rickard and Sons Shoe Repair, Hallgate, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Michael Rickard at work. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Ann Rickard sorting out shoes in the busy repair shop. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
