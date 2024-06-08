Staff and volunteers came together at The Brick Community Stadium during National Volunteers’ Week for an event which included afternoon tea, a Wigan-themed quiz, a raffle and speeches by The Brick’s CEO Keely Dalfen and volunteer engagement co-ordinator Rosemary Corns.

The volunteers enjoyed a special performance by bands from TMP College, who played a range of popular songs.

Among the volunteers was Roy Stanley Prescott, 67, from Whelley, who got involved almost two years after the death of his wife, when he wanted to find a purpose in his life.

He said: “I get a great feeling of doing something useful from volunteering and I would encourage anyone to volunteer. You meet some great people and you are doing something for the local community.”

Volunteer Sam Elderfield, 33, said: “I started volunteering for The Brick six months ago. I wanted to find a charity that was passionate about helping local people in crisis and that’s exactly what The Brick does.

“There are many things I enjoy about volunteering and all the staff and volunteers are friendly and welcoming and make you instantly feel like part of The Brick family. Every day is different and there is always something to do and get stuck into.

"For anyone thinking about starting to volunteer, I would say go for it! Let 2024 be the year you make a difference in your local community. You won’t regret it.”

Ms Dalfen said: “The ongoing commitment and support of our volunteers is extremely humbling. We have 111 volunteers who all give up their spare time to work at The Brick across all our services, from working at our night shelters, helping out at our food community, through to working in our shops.

"Quite simply, we couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers, so from myself and all the staff at The Brick we wanted to celebrate each and every volunteer at this special event.”

To find out more about volunteering with The Brick, email Rosemary Corns at [email protected] or visit The Brick’s website.

1 . The Brick volunteers The Brick held a celebration event to thank all the volunteers that give up their time to help, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, Events as part of Volunteers Week. Photo: Wigan Today Photo Sales

