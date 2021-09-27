IN PICTURES: The places in Wigan you suggested to visit on World Tourism Day

NewsPeopleBillinge Hill, locally known as the Billinge Beacon or Billinge Lump and enjoy the views over Liverpool and Manchester on a clear day. IN PICTURES: The places in Wigan you suggested to visit on World Tourism DayIt's World Tourism Day and to celebrate we asked you what are the best tourist attractions in and around Wigan - here are your top suggestions.By Michelle AdamsonMonday, 27th September 2021, 12:04 pmUpdated Monday, 27th September 2021, 12:17 pm Wonderful Wigan ...1. Scotman's Flash, off Poolstock, Wigan - outdoor adventure centre with water sports, where you can canoe, kayak, sail or just enjoy the views over the water. Photo Sales2. Historic Wigan Parish Church Photo Sales3. Enjoy one of the many canal walks along the Leeds Liverpool canal, in and around Wigan. Photo Sales4. Orrell Water Park. Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 3