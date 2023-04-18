IN PICTURES: Wigan Little Theatre's latest production: Di and Viv and Rose
Wigan Little Theatre's latest production is a warm and funny play about female friendship. Di and Viv and Rose is a humourous and thoughtful exploration of friendship’s impact on life and life’s impact on friendship as three women, aged 18, join forces. Life is fun. Living is intense; together they feel unassailable. Crackling with wisdom and wit from this amateur production, the play is presented by special arrangement with Nick Hern Books.
The production runs from Wednesday April 19 to Saturday April 29 and tickets are available at https://www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk/
Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com