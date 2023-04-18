-

IN PICTURES: Wigan Little Theatre's latest production: Di and Viv and Rose

Wigan Little Theatre's latest production is a warm and funny play about female friendship. Di and Viv and Rose is a humourous and thoughtful exploration of friendship’s impact on life and life’s impact on friendship as three women, aged 18, join forces. Life is fun. Living is intense; together they feel unassailable. Crackling with wisdom and wit from this amateur production, the play is presented by special arrangement with Nick Hern Books.