IN PICTURES: Wigan Little Theatre's production of Spring and Port Wine
It takes a lifetime to raise a family and a weekend to lose the lot!
Wigan Little Theatre is presenting Spring and Port Wine, written by Bill Naughton and directed by Veronica Teesdale. The Cromptons live in Bolton in the 1960s and the family peace is shattered when two generations clash.
An incident during a family meal causes explosive and often comical moments.
This amateur production is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd, a Concord Theatrical Company.
Spring and Port Wine runs from Wednesday January 25 to Saturday February 4.
Photographs by Nick Fairhurst – www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com