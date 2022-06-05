IN PICTURES: Wigan mayor’s gala celebrates Queen’s platinum jubilee

All sorts of fantastic events have been taking place across the borough for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, and hundreds of people had fun as they attended the Wigan mayor’s jubilee gala.

By Holly Pritchard
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 12:30 pm

People flocked to attend the family-friendly event at Pennington Hall Park, hosted by the newly-installed Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan.

There were lots of attractions for everyone to enjoy, including a picnic in the park, music, live entertainment, sports, games and other celebrations.

1. The Mayor of Wigan Marie Morgan with Phoebe Hillgarth and Martha Breeze from Chicks on Sticks at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Mayor of Wigan Marie Morgan with Phoebe Hillgarth and Martha Breeze from Chicks on Sticks at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Halle Taylor tries out life as one of the Queen's corgi's at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Halle Taylor tries out life as one of the Queen's corgi's at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Crowds enjoying the entertainment on offer at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Crowds enjoying the entertainment on offer at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. A young boy performs Crowds enjoying the entertainment on offer at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A young boy performs Crowds enjoying the entertainment on offer at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
WiganQueen
Next Page
Page 1 of 4