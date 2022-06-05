People flocked to attend the family-friendly event at Pennington Hall Park, hosted by the newly-installed Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan.
There were lots of attractions for everyone to enjoy, including a picnic in the park, music, live entertainment, sports, games and other celebrations.
1. The Mayor of Wigan Marie Morgan with Phoebe Hillgarth and Martha Breeze from Chicks on Sticks at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The Mayor of Wigan Marie Morgan with Phoebe Hillgarth and Martha Breeze from Chicks on Sticks at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Halle Taylor tries out life as one of the Queen's corgi's at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Halle Taylor tries out life as one of the Queen's corgi's at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Crowds enjoying the entertainment on offer at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Crowds enjoying the entertainment on offer at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. A young boy performs Crowds enjoying the entertainment on offer at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
A young boy performs Crowds enjoying the entertainment on offer at the Mayor's Jubilee Gala in Pennington Hall Park, Leigh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard