In pictures: Wigan students and seniors come together to enjoy afternoon tea

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th May 2024, 15:45 BST
There were sandwiches and scones galore as young and old came together to enjoy afternoon tea.

Activity members from Age UK Wigan Borough joined students from Wigan and Leigh College to enjoy pots of tea, tuck into delicious food and take part in a quiz.

There were performances by the music students and a question-and-answer session by Brian McDonald, from Appley Bridge, who received the Nuclear Test Medal earlier this year to recognise the time he spent on Christmas Island.

Kim Beardsmore, publicity and fund-raising manager for Age UK Wigan Borough, said: “It was so lovely seeing the two generations come together and we are looking forward to doing it again next year.”

