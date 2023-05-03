News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Wigan township celebrates its owl emblem in unique festival

A Wigan township’s residents celebrated their emblem in what is the only festival in the UK dedicated to owls.The free-to-attend Owlfest included a range of activities from bird-handling to arts and crafts and face-painting.

By Matt Pennington
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:45 BST

In a social media post, Friends of Standish Library – who organised the event- said: “Thanks to all our visitors to the Owlfest, it was great to see so many on a lovely day.

"Thanks too to our volunteers, the library staff who went above and beyond to help us, our face painter Jane, Debbie our first aider and her workshop, Abi and her eco crafts and, of course, Nanette from Vale Royal Falconry with the beautiful owls.”

Owlfest returned to Standish on April 29, letting residents celebrate the emblem of the village.

Owlfest

Owlfest returned to Standish on April 29, letting residents celebrate the emblem of the village. Photo: submit

Those in attendance were given the opportunity to handle the birds.

Owlfest

Those in attendance were given the opportunity to handle the birds. Photo: submit

There was also a crafts workshop on for the children to enjoy.

Owlfest

There was also a crafts workshop on for the children to enjoy. Photo: submit

The event was sponsored by Standish Voice and used money raised from the Christmas Market.

Owlfest

The event was sponsored by Standish Voice and used money raised from the Christmas Market. Photo: submit

