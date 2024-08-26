In pictures: Wigan's Ashtonbury Festival
Published 26th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
Ashton Town FC host a Glastonbury-style music festival, called Ashtonbury, with live music entertaining the crowds at the Barton Group Stadium, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
1. Ashtonbury Festival 2024
Ashton Town FC host a Glastonbury-style music festival 'Ashtonbury' with live music entertaining the crowds at the Barton Group Stadium, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Ashtonbury Festival 2024
Ashton Town FC host a Glastonbury-style music festival 'Ashtonbury' with live music entertaining the crowds at the Barton Group Stadium, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Ashtonbury Festival 2024
Ashton Town FC host a Glastonbury-style music festival 'Ashtonbury' with live music entertaining the crowds at the Barton Group Stadium, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Ashtonbury Festival 2024
Ashton Town FC host a Glastonbury-style music festival 'Ashtonbury' with live music entertaining the crowds at the Barton Group Stadium, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.