Incubators donated to Wigan Infirmary in baby's memory

Wigan Infirmary newborns are to benefit from three new incubators, generously donated in memory of a baby.

Graham Robert Hurst was stillborn in 2015 after mum Rebecca contracted cytomegalovirus, which is usually harmless but can cause problems in pregnancy.

Keith Halliday, chair of the Baby G Fund set up following the tragedy, said: “Baby Graham’s parents Rebecca and Graham made a promise to their son that they would do something positive to honour him and to help other people.

"The fund was established to raise money to buy an incubator for the neonatal unit at Wigan Infirmary and coffee mornings, a tuck shop at Bolton Police Station and personal donations have all contributed to the cause.

“We will continue fund-raising, working with the hospital’s Three Wishes charity in order to provide further medical equipment for the unit.

"In 2018 we found we had raised enough to buy three incubators to help seriously ill newborns and, hopefully, the people of Wigan and the surrounding boroughs will benefit.”

Julie Armstrong, senior nurse and neonatal unit co-ordinator, said: “We were absolutely delighted when the family and friends of baby Graham decided to fund-raise for our neonatal unit.

They have turned what must have been a devastatingly sad event, into a positive by channelling their grief into an enormously productive project.

"We now have three brand new incubators which we are extremely grateful for and they will serve the babies who need a little extra help after birth for many years to come.”