Inquest into death of Wigan teen fatally injured in road smash is delayed until 2022

An inquest was scheduled to begin next month at Bolton Coroner's Court to consider the circumstances surrounding the death of 14-year-old Leo Gradwell, from Platt Bridge.

He was driving a blue Fiat 500 on Warrington Road in Golborne on October 10, 2019, which crashed into two cars on Ashton Road while being pursued by police. He died the following day at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

But at a pre-inquest review held on Monday afternoon, coroner Timothy Brennand announced the inquest would have to be delayed until 2022.

He said there was not enough space in the courtroom to accommodate everyone who would attend and still comply with measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, namely social distancing.

He had inquired whether the hearing could be held in the Nightingale Court at the University of Bolton Stadium, but this had already been booked until March, and there was no availability at other courts.

Mr Brennand said he had also looked into private centres and conference venues, but none could provide all the facilities needed for an inquest to go ahead.

He said there was no option but to delay the inquest until next year, when it was hoped a new, larger courtroom would be built in the current building at Paderborn House in Bolton town centre.

Mr Brennand said: "It is my regrettable view that in the context of this case, whether we sit with or without a jury, I am not convinced we are going to be in a position to hear this inquest this year."

The inquest is now scheduled to be held in the week starting June 6, when Mr Brennand will hear the case with a jury.

Before then, he will decide whether insurance companies representing the owners of the cars involved in the incident will be classed as "interested persons" for the inquest.

A further pre-inquest review was scheduled for 2pm on Thursday, February 10.