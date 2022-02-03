Inquest launched into 'custody death' of Wigan man

The coroner is now deciding whether a jury should sit on the full hearing into the case of 28-year-old Ianec Boghiu.

At a pre-inquest review held at Bolton Coroner’s Court, it was stated that Mr Boghiu died at Bolton Royal Hospital on July 8, 2019.

Coroner Peter Sigee said his preliminary view was that Mr Boghiu died after being taken into police custody.

Bolton Coroner's Court

He said: “It is my understanding that Mr Boghiu did remain in custody at the time of his death. There is reason to suspect that this is an unnatural death.

“On that basis and according to section seven of the Coroners’ and Justice Act, it is my preliminary view that a jury is likely to be required in this case.”

However, Caroline Jones, counsel for Greater Manchester Police, asked for permission to make a written submission about this.

She also wanted to make written arguments about other aspects of the inquest, including its scope and whether article two of the European Convention of Human Rights should be engaged, which broadens the matters looked at during the inquiry.

This was granted by Mr Sigee, who will make a decision on the presence of a jury and other matters after receiving the submissions.

Greater Manchester Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been designated as interested persons in the proceedings, as well as Mr Boghiu’s family.

His sister Iana Boghiu attended the hearing remotely and Mr Sigee passed on his condolences for the death of Mr Boghiu.

He also asked for her help with securing potential evidence located in Ireland.

The coroner asked for submissions on various matters to be made by February 9 and he said he would probably send out written directions afterwards as preparations continue for a full inquest, which is likely to be held in the summer. He then adjourned the hearing.