Inquest opened into the death of a Wigan borough footballer

Kieran Halliwell died while hiking last month

Kieran Halliwell died while hiking in County Mayo, Ireland, last month.

After details of the deceased were confirmed, Bolton Coroner Timothy W Brennand adjourned the hearing to a date yet to be fixed pending the completion of reports.

Mr Halliwell, a 35-year-old who grew up in the Pennington area of Leigh, went missing while walking up Mweelrea Mountain last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His body was found after a two-day search.

Mr Halliwell played for multiple teams in the local area, with Atherton Town FC being his most recent side.

In a tribute to Mr Halliwell, the club described him as “one of a kind” who made an impression on everyone he met.

His former manager Mark Prince says there are plans to buy a memorial bench by which to remember him, with a charity match taking place in October.