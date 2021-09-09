Inquest opened into the death of a Wigan borough footballer
An inquest has been opened into the death of a Wigan borough footballer.
Kieran Halliwell died while hiking in County Mayo, Ireland, last month.
After details of the deceased were confirmed, Bolton Coroner Timothy W Brennand adjourned the hearing to a date yet to be fixed pending the completion of reports.
Mr Halliwell, a 35-year-old who grew up in the Pennington area of Leigh, went missing while walking up Mweelrea Mountain last month.
His body was found after a two-day search.
Mr Halliwell played for multiple teams in the local area, with Atherton Town FC being his most recent side.
In a tribute to Mr Halliwell, the club described him as “one of a kind” who made an impression on everyone he met.
His former manager Mark Prince says there are plans to buy a memorial bench by which to remember him, with a charity match taking place in October.
