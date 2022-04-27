Inquest opens into death of mum killed in hit-and-run outside Wigan bar

Laura Hazeldine was fatally injured when a car mounted the pavement outside Fifteens, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, on Friday, April 8.

Two men were also seriously hurt in the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Hazeldine

An inquest was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court on Wednesday afternoon to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ms Hazeldine.

The 44-year-old, who lived in St Neots in Cambridgeshire, died at Wigan Infirmary after the collision.

Coroner Timothy Brennand adjourned the inquest for a full hearing to take place at a later date, pending legal proceedings.

There was an outpouring of grief after Ms Hazeldine’s death, with flowers and other tributes left at Fifteens in her memory and thousands of pounds donated towards the cost of her funeral.

Her daughter Maggie Hazeldine posted on Facebook: “On Friday night I lost my beautiful mother. I wish she was still here to hold my hand and tell me that everything is going to be okay. She was the most amazing and inspirational women to grace the planet. Growing up I wish she knew that the woman I most wanted to be was her. She was brave and never let the world dull her kindness. I love you mumma, don’t know how I’m gonna do this without you.”

Avin Bissoo, principal of Ernulf Academy, in St Neots, where Ms Hazeldine taught, described her as a “much-loved and respected individual who made a huge impact”.

He said: “Laura’s death is tragic, untimely, and upsetting. I know that as a school community we will pull together and support each other during this time. For students who knew or have been taught by Laura, I expect this may be particularly upsetting.”

A police investigation was immediately launched after the incident and Jacob Gaskell, 19, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, was arrested.

He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving while unlicensed/uninsured, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Gaskell will appear on Monday, May 16.