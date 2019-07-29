Inquest opens into death of teenage girl in Wigan

An inquest into the death of a teenage girl found dead in Wigan woodland has now opened.



Bolton Coroners' Court has opened an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Nicole Guest, 17, who was found on Ashton Heath.

Emergency services were called to the area at around 6am on Friday. July 19 to reports that a body had been discovered.

Following an investigation by Greater Manchester Police who determined there were no suspicious circumstances, a file was passed to the coroner.

A fund-raising appeal has since been set up in Nicole's memory.

Almost £2,000 has already been donated to the appeal. The proceeds will go to the family's chosen charity.

A statement on the website says: "Nicole was a lovely, loyal and supportive friend to everyone. She is loved by so many and unfortunately we tragically lost her. She was an amazing person, she deserves an amazing send off.

"Nicole’s family are greatly humbled by the kind gesture from us all, but they have decided they will pay for Nicole’s funeral. All the money donated for Nicole will be donated to the family’s chosen charity.

"Thank you everyone so much for how much we’ve been able to raise."

Donations to the appeal can be made here.