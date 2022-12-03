Lee Midgley’s body was found on November 12 at the home he shared in Salford with his partner Mark Powell.

Coroner Peter Sigee has started an inquiry to examine the circumstances and adjourned it until a later date, yet to be set.

Lee Midgley had been a coach at Wigan Vipers cheerleading team since 2016

Lee grew up in Aspull and Ince, and his dad Tony Midgley ran Maximes nightclub in Wigan and Mr Earl’s Sports and Social Club in Ince.

He was a trained dancer and a popular coach at Wigan Vipers cheerleading team, where he had helped more than 100 children since 2016, leading them to victory in multiple competitions.

Coach Dani Hunter said he would “forever be remembered as our Dancing Queen”.