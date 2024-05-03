Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services rushed to Orrell Road, in Orrell, at around 4.25am on Thursday (April 25) after motorbike rider Joshua Corless was seriously injured.

The 27-year-old was taken to Wigan Infirmary in a critical condition but died shortly afterwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid to him on social media and flowers were left on Orrell Road by people wishing to pay their respects.

Joshua Corless

Steph Kelly wrote on Facebook that she was “heartbroken” and thinking of members of Joshua’s family.

She said: “Such a cruel world we live in. God only takes the best and you was too good for this earth. A good lad taken way too soon. You will always be my cousin Josh and missed by everyone. Rest in peace lad.”

Stey Baynham said: “To think I was sitting with you 15 hours ago laughing and joking and reminiscing about the good old days. Heart broke Joshua Corless. Love you lad.”

Flowers were left on Orrell Road, Orrell, following the collision

Loren Sellars said: “Joshua Corless I have many memories with you. May you rest in peace. Thinking and sending all my love to your family. Fly high Josh.”

Emily Kershaw said: “RIP Joshua Corless.”

Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) is looking into what happened and Orrell Road was closed until the middle of Thursday afternoon.

They say initial inquiries suggest the motorbike was travelling along Orrell Road towards Wigan town centre, when it crossed to the offside carriageway, mounted a footpath and hit a lamp post, knocking Joshua off.

Paul Shore, from the SCIU, said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision and providing specialist support to his family that are grieving their sudden loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are appealing to the local community for information to support our investigation. If you witnessed anything we’d be grateful if you come forward and help with our enquiries.

“The motorcycle involved is a distinctive bright yellow colour and we believe other road users would have seen this vehicle in the area before the collision.”

The inquiry has now been opened into Joshua’s death at Bolton Coroner’s Court in order to confirm his identity and hear brief details of the case.

The coronerthen adjourned the hearing to allow time for the preparation of further reports.