Inspirational Wigan youngsters can now be nominated for award from Cancer Research UK

The Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People Star Awards are now open and families across the borough are being called on to nominate young cancer patients and survivors.

All children under 18 who live in the UK and have been treated for the disease within the past five years are eligible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alyssa, 15, received her Star Award after being diagnosed with leukaemia

There is no judging panel, because Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.

Everyone nominated receives a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, T-shirt and a certificate signed by a host of famous faces, including celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, TV personality Dr Ranj and children’s TV favourite Mister Maker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jemma Humphreys, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, said: “As we mark our 20th anniversary, we’re reflecting on the progress made in the fight against the disease, but there’s still much further to go. A cancer diagnosis is heartbreaking at any age, but it can be particularly difficult for a child or young person and their families – especially when many may experience serious long-term side effects from their treatment.

“Our Star Awards shine an important light on these inspirational individuals, so we’re urging people to get nominating now so we can celebrate their incredible courage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star Awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx, the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s work into children’s and young people’s cancers.

Since 2004, the retailer has raised more than £43m for vital research to help improve survival and reduce the long-term side effects of treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group marketing and corporate responsibility director at TJX Europe, Deborah Dolce, said: “As part of our commitment to support children and young people facing cancer, TK Maxx is delighted to support the Star Awards for the 14th year running. The awards recognise the incredible bravery and determination these children show as they undergo treatment and we are in awe of each and every one of them. Cancer Research UK is working tirelessly to improve survival rates and reduce long-term side effects and we are very pleased to continue to support their vital work.”