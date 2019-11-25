Investigation launched after terror at Haigh festive event as firework explodes in the crowd

A full investigation has been launched after a firework exploded in a crowd and caused several injuries at a Wigan festive event.



Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles has begun looking into the terrifying moment a firework did not go off correctly and instead landed in the courtyard at Haigh Woodland Park.

Hundreds of people were packed into the area enjoying the firework display, which concluded an afternoon of festive activities including the switching on of the Christmas tree lights.

Several people had to be treated for injuries by the first aiders, though no-one appears to have been seriously hurt.

Pete Burt, managing director of Inspiring healthy lifestyles, who manage the site on behalf of the council, said: “We take the safety of our patrons very seriously and a full investigation has commenced.

“We wish all of those injured a speedy recovery.”

A statement on Haigh Woodland Park's Facebook page described it as a "freak incident".

However, social media has been flooded with messages in the wake of the horror moment with people leaving accounts of their shock and describing the panic and fear that gripped the crowd as things went wrong.

One comment said: "It landed right behind me and my family. Never have I experienced anything like it in my life, and have been left extremely shaken and crying."

Another wrote: "I cannot put into words how terrifying the incident was. Instant panic set in when I heard the enormous bang and screams, not knowing at that point what was happening. The scene was a stampede of people running for cover and exits.

"My children are unharmed but the what ifs are still running through my mind."

A third comment said: "It was a very scary moment wondering if your loved ones were ok! I have never seen such a mass exodus from an event like that."

There were also messages of sympathy for the organisers, with some people saying they had enjoyed the day until that moment.

Business in the Kitchen Courtyard were also praised for rushing to help those who had been injured or shaken by the incident.