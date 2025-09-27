A permanent memorial dedicated to those who died by suicide has been unveiled in Wigan town centre.

The tribute has been created by Wigan Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS) and was officially revealed during the national Month Of Hope campaign, which encourages open conversations about mental health, challenges stigma and promotes hope across communities.

Lisa Edwards and Dianne Whittle set up the Wigan branch in 2023 after finding there was no local provision for those who were grieving.

Members of Wigan SoBS at the memorial

Lisa’s son David died at the age of 16 in 2016, while Dianne’s son Bradley was 19 when he died in 2019.

The tribute, produced by Fishwicks Memorials, is intended as a lasting symbol of remembrance and support for families and friends bereaved by suicide.

Lisa said: “I feel a mixture of emotions; sadness for the loved ones who are no longer with us but also gratitude and hope as we gather together at the new Wigan Suicide Remembrance Memorial.

“The memorial is more than stone, more than the words carved onto it, it is a symbol of love, strong and unshakeable.

"It is a place where people can speak their loved ones’ names and feel close to them again, especially for those bereaved who may not have a place to go.

"It’s a way of telling the world that their lives mattered, that they still matter and that we will never stop carrying them in our hearts.”

Lisa added: “To every single person who donated, or raised money, this is yours too. Every pound raised was an act of love.

“Thank you to our council partners for walking this path with us. Your support has shown that this community sees our pain, respects our losses and is willing to make space for remembrance. That means more than we can say.

“We want to dedicate this memorial to all of our loved ones, to their memories, their smiles, their laughter, their stories and their dreams. And we dedicate it to one another and our community across Wigan borough to keep supporting each other and finding hope.”

If you feel you or someone you know is in crisis, call Samaritans on 116 123.

To find out more about SoBS visit uksobs.com.