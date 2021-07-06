IT'S COMING HOME: More of your Saturday night England v Ukraine celebration pictures
England's 4-0 drubbing of Ukraine on Saturday night in the last 16 of the Euros sparked scenes of wild celebration across the country.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:59 am
And Wigan's England footy fans were in dreamland too.
Here are some more pictures from Saturday night as England prepare to face Denmark on Wednesday.
You can see our other gallery here.
The pictures were taken at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club and at [email protected]
