Jill’s delight at success after swapping courtroom for a stage

A borough-born writer who swapped the drama of a courtroom for that of the stage has scooped her biggest success to date.

Jill O’Halloran, who was brought up in Leigh, was runner-up in the prestigious Alfred Bradley Bursary Award for her 45-minute radio work Monique and Me.

The play, which was then commissioned and has now been broadcast on BBC Radio 4, is set in the world of caring before plunging into a series of rather dark and dramatic themes.

Advocate-turned-author Jill, who decided on a change of career after serving mainly in personal injury law, said she was stunned but delighted by Monique and Me’s success.

She said: “I was extremely shocked to hear that I was runner-up and even more shocked when a couple of weeks later they said they wanted to commission my play.

“I didn’t really see myself as a radio writer but I saw this competition, which is only run every two years, and thought I would have a shot at it.

“I’m quite surprised to have done so well but I’m hoping I can be commissioned to write more for the production company because I really enjoyed working with them.

“Monique and Me is about a woman who is caring for her mother and it’s about the difficulties she faces.

“They have a very strange relationship.

“I’ve had experiences of being a carer and it’s something more and more people are experiencing but it’s not really talked about very much.

“It takes things to quite an extreme because I wanted to take caring onto a higher level, thinking about what it would be like if you felt obliged to care for someone but really didn’t want to do it.”

Jill has been writing for a few years now and racked up a major milestone in her career when she wrote an episode of Moving On, created and produced by well-known screenwriter Jimmy McGovern, last year.

A former pupil of St Mary’s RC High School in Astley, Jill has also had success in scripwriting contests and is involved in the Liverpool Playhouse and Everyman Playwrights’ Programme which helps to develop new talent penning work for the stage.

She is currently working on a theatre piece but the details are being kept tightly under wraps.

Her change of career from the law began when she was accepted to study a Master’s degree in TV and radio scripwriting at Salford University and says she is glad to see her decision is paying off.

She said: “I had always enjoyed writing and when I had my children I had a bit of time to think about it.

“I decided I would have a go at writing.

“It has been quite a long process, it takes a while to get yourself out there. I’ve now had a degree of success and I think I should carry on with it really.”