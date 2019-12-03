Jobs could be axed at Wigan's Heinz factory

A dozen jobs could be axed at one of Wigan’s best known employers.

Heinz is looking to restructure after carrying out a review of its logistics operations at its centre in Kitt Green, along with its support roles.

It proposes to outsource work to logistics provider Wincanton and centralise some roles in the Netherlands.

A Heinz spokesman said: “Following a review of all logistics operations and support roles, we are consulting on a proposal is to restructure our logistics function within the national distribution centre in Wigan, by outsourcing further shared service tasks and local activities to our third-party logistics provider Wincanton.

“It also includes the centralisation of import/export roles to our office in Amsterdam and could involve a total of 12 roles.

“This is designed to be in line with our strategy of increased efficiencies, while reducing duplication and optimizing our cost base in an increasingly competitive market while at the same time continuing to make significant investments to support the long-term future of the Kitt Green site.”

The Heinz canned food factory makes more than one billion cans a year including three million tins of Heinz Beanz every day.

Kitt Green is the largest food processing plant in Europe and the largest of Kraft Heinz’s factories around the world.

It was opened on May 21, 1959 by the Lord Chancellor, the Rt Hon Viscount Kilmuir, with a visit by HM Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother a month later.