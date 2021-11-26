Joe Astley plays twice a week at the venue, which was made famous by the Beatles during the 1960s.

The singer-songwriter says the Fab Four and the Cavern have been a big part of his life since his childhood.

He said: “It is the best place on earth, I am loving it. It’s sacred ground in our house, I was brought up on the Beatles.

Joe Astley is a resident at the Cavern Club

“Playing there has always been the end goal for me because growing up I was going all the time and meeting the artists.

“It has happened quite early in my life, for some people it can take much longer, so I feel really grateful that I can be there.

“It’s really special and something I have dreamed about for so long.”

Despite the opportunity being in the pipeline for a while, the Covid-19 pandemic meant Astley had to wait a little longer to make his first appearance.

“I was first in touch with them at the back end of 2019.

“They offered me a trial but it was pretty much a write-off because everything was closed.

“When I finally got an audition, I gave it my all, and they said ‘if you can handle that crowd you can do anything.’

“It was certainly worth the wait, I was over the moon, and it hasn’t disappointed me.

“Everyone there is so sound, it doesn’t feel like working for a boss. They’re the best people in the world, and I just love Liverpool, it is my favourite city.

The musician currently plays an afternoon slot every Wednesday and 9pm to 12am on Sundays.

“We always have a great audience, they are real prime time slots. It’s like living the dream.

“People come from all over, and when more tourists can come again it will be really good. Doing my first International Beatleweek meant the world, with artists travelling from absolutely everywhere to come.

“It’s a real privilege to be a part of it.”

Astley has also recently released his latest single with the Wallgate Band.

The Battle of Wigan Lane reached number three in the iTunes alternative charts on the first day of its release.

He said: “This is a story about my hometown, and the best record I feel I’ve ever made.

“It’s as honest and true to myself and the streets I come from as it could be. It’s truly original and feels like a long time coming after the last few years.”