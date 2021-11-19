Joe Astley: Wigan musician's latest single soaring up the iTunes charts
A Wigan musician says he is thrilled at the early reaction to his latest single as it soars up the charts.
The Battle of Wigan Lane by Joe Astley and the Wallgate band has gone to number three in the iTunes alternative rankings just hours after its release.
Meanwhile, it has entered the top 50 in the overall list of all genres.
Astley said: “This is a story about my hometown, and the best record I feel I’ve ever made. It’s as honest and true to myself and the streets I come from as it could be. It’s truly original.”
Read More
The song is available to download on iTunes for 59p, and has already been well received.
Earlier this month it was given its first radio play by XS Manchester, after being named Record of the Week by the station.
Radio X’s John Kennedy has also given it air time.
Astley has released seven singles since 2019.
One of his most popular songs is Anthem for the North, which came out around the time of the first Covid-19 lockdown, with the music video showing sights from around Wigan.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.