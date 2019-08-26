Jordan's dream made a reality

Youngsters enjoying the fun day in Crooke
There was plenty of fun to be had as a mother and son joined forces to raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

Liann Wilson and Jordan Aspey, 17, held a fun day at Crooke Hall Inn, in Crooke Village.

Liann Wilson, Jordan Aspey and stepdad Michael Wilson

They wanted to raise money for Papyrus, a charity working to prevent suicides in young people, after Jordan tried to take his own life last month.

More than 100 people enjoyed a host of attractions, including giant children’s games, tug of war, face painting, a DJ and a barbecue.

They could also meet Wigan Warriors players Craig Mullen and Ethan Havard, who held a raffle for a signed rugby ball, as well as a Minion mascot.

The final sum is still to be calculated, but the pair, who live in Pemberton, believe they have raised just over £500 for the charity.

Jordan is now considering ideas for his next fund-raiser, with a sponsored dog walk among his options, as he tries to make a difference for people with mental health issues.

Liann said: “He couldn’t believe the amount of support from people he didn’t even know, who were willing to come and support the cause.

“It’s given him a massive boost to what he wants to do and he will raise more money now. It’s confirmed to him what he wants to do and given him confidence.”.