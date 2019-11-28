Junior Bake Off winner Fin to turn on Christmas lights

The winner of TV’s Junior Bake Off will take a break from the kitchen to turn on the Christmas lights in his home town.

Thirteen-year-old Fin will flick the switch in Tyldesley on Saturday as part of a day of festive celebrations.

Christmas markets will open at noon, with a variety of stalls, children’s activities and a treasure hunt.

From 1pm there will be entertainment from school choirs, Fred Longworth Brass Band and local singer Hannah Dootson.

Father Christmas will arrive on his sleigh at 3.30pm, ahead of Fin turning on the lights at 5.30pm.

It is the third year that traders and community groups in Tyldesley have organised the event.

Asda will also be involved this year after filming its Christmas advert in the town.