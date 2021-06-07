Kay Burley's return after six month suspension divides opinion

Kay Burley's return to TV screens after a six month suspension has divided viewers. Image: Sky News

The Wigan-born Sky News presenter was taken off air last December after breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules.

She returned to her usual morning slot today (June 7) and Wigan's MP Lisa Nandy was among Kay's first interviewees in six months.

But her return to national television has split opinions, with some viewers excited to see her return, while others expressed their disappointment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One user wrote: "Absolutely brilliant to see you back! I hope your first day went well."

Another said: "Great to have you back," while a similar post said: "Yay my favourite @KayBurley is back, I have missed you :)".

However, some people were less than pleased, with one Twitter user posting: “Disappointed to see the end of the excellent team who have had this slot over the last few months.

“Congratulations to them all & thank you! I will no longer be watching Sky News breakfast.”

Another said: “Can you ever ask a politician a question about rule breaking when you have done it yourself?”

A third wrote: "Sky News have allowed #kayburley to come back after breaking lockdown rules. If this were a normal person and you brought that much negative publicity to the company you work for then you'd never be allowed back."