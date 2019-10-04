Kind-hearted children's nurse from Wigan wins prestigious national award

A kind-hearted Wigan nurse who cares for youngsters with cancer has won a prestigious award and £1,000 for a children’s charity.

Sister Charlie Sherburn, from Beech Hill, has won the “nurse of the year” award by Hays Healthcare recruitment after being nominated by one of her patient’s parents for the care she gave to her son who fought Ewing Sarcoma.

Throughout the months where her patient, eight, underwent chemotherapy, Charlie provided care and support to him and his family.

Following a recent promotion, Charlie was nominated for her “true professionalism” and “fantastic sense of humour” as well as her empathy for others.

During her time there she has also cared for Up Holland youngster, Theo Hamilton, who is currently receiving treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Charlie, who was shortlisted for the award alongside Fiona Shaw from Hampshire and Anna Gee from Wolverhampton, has been given £1,000 to give to her chosen cause and the two runners up have received £500.

She has chosen to support Supershoes, a charity which creates bespoke shoes for children with a cancer

diagnosis.

The popular nurse said she would like her donation to help the children in Royal Manchester Hospital.

She said: “Since a young age I’ve always wanted to be a nurse and so I’m over the moon to have won Nurse of the Year. I think we owe a lot to the NHS and I feel very lucky to be a part of it and take this opportunity to recognise the community of amazing nurses across the country.

“I’ve been aware of Supershoes since my early training and it’s so rewarding to be able to offer them this donation.

“They are a small charity which makes bespoke shoes for children and young people with a diagnosis of cancer, and each pair of shoes is designed and hand-painted specifically for a child or young person with a cancer diagnosis, capturing them and all their favourite things.

“They are a reminder to that child of who they are beyond their illness, challenges and treatment.”