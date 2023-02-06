News you can trust since 1853
Kind-hearted members of Wigan organisation provide vital generators for families in war-torn Ukraine

Ukrainian families living without heating, lights and cooking facilities have been given a helping hand by Wigan Rotary Club.

By Matt Pennington
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

It has donated two generators worth £1,000 to support people affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The generators were needed after the Russians targeted power plants, leaving people to face a bleak winter without electricity.

The generators will help provide heat and the ability to cook meals for families in war-torn Ukraine
They were bought using money set aside for other humanitarian projects, as the club’s members felt it was needed more urgently by people in Ukraine due to the war.

