Kind-hearted Wigan Athletic fans club together to buy season ticket for supporter who suffered a devastating stroke

Wigan Athletic fans have clubbed together to pay for the season ticket of a poorly fan who missed most of last season through illness.

Ian Carter suffered a devastating stroke in September 2018, and his agonising road to recovery meant that he was unable to attend fixtures for the rest of the season.

Feeling Ian hadn’t had his money’s worth from his season ticket, his fellow supporters decided to pitch in and pay to renew his ticket for the 2019/20 season.

And the target was smashed in less than 24 hours, a generous statement of support from kindhearted fans that humbled Ian.

The 48-year-old from Lower Ince said: “I am overwhelmed by it, I couldn’t believe it when I saw it.

“What they’ve done is brilliant, I am really thankful for what they’ve done for me.”

He added: “They are all like that, the Latics fans.

“They will always help each other out. They help people who’ve had problems, they’re really good to you.”

Emma Peters, the Latics fan who launched the fund-raiser, was just as amazed by the reaction.

The 24-year-old from Springfield said: “I’ve known Ian for about three years or so, and I had followed his story on social media.

“I thought it was rubbish that he didn’t get to use his season ticket last year.

“Someone said they’d be happy to contribute (to a new one), so that’s where the idea came from.”

Emma set up a Just Giving page where fans could chip in and fund Ian’s next season ticket, easily reaching the £299 target is less than a day.

“I was a bit overwhelmed by it,” Emma said.

“I didn’t think it would go as quickly as it did.

“It’s only a few hundred pounds, but I was getting emails about it straight away.”

She added: “Ian has already made massive progress, but his road to recovery is going to be a long one.

“But this may be a little boost for him and a reassurance that the club and the town are behind him in his recovery.”

Donations were still being made even after the campaign reached its target, which Emma revealed would be used to cover the additional travel costs Ian will incur as a result of needing a wheelchair during his rehabilitation.

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ian-carter-wafc