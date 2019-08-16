Kind-hearted Wigan pensioner used a milestone birthday to raise hundreds for charity

A kind-hearted Wigan pensioner used a milestone birthday to help others by requesting charity donations instead of presents.



And Margaret Connolly was rewarded by raising an impressive £1,044 for Wigan Alzheimer’s Society to coincide with the celebrations for her turning 80.

Mrs Connolly, of Acton Street, decided she did not want anything for herself but instead desired to help the organisation supporting people with the memory-loss condition throughout the borough.

Both Mrs Connolly and her husband Brian, 83, have been diagnosed with either Alzheimer’s or vascular dementia.

Wigan Alzheimer’s Society visited Mrs Connolly at home to receive the cheque while daughter Heidi spoke of how much they had helped.

She said: “I take mum to the dementia cafes and we’re also in a support group at Boston House where mum and dad are both patients.

“The society provides numbers I can always contact if there anything worrying me about either mum or dad. Finding that support when you’re a main carer is really important.”

The society explained the donation will go towards providing Christmas parties for its dementia cafes.

Mrs Connolly celebrated entering her ninth decade with a party at the Wellfield Hotel in Beech Hill.

Find out more at www.alzheimers.org.uk/find-support-near-you

