Kind-hearted Wiganers serve up treats at Macmillan coffee mornings

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
There were brews and cakes galore as Macmillan coffee mornings were held across Wigan.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s biggest fund-raising event has brought together millions of people from across the UK since 1990 to support people living with cancer.

The community of Aspull came together for their annual coffee morning, a beloved local tradition organised by Betty Taylor since 1993.

There was a fantastic turnout, with volunteers, cake makers and residents joining forces to raise funds and awareness for the charity.

Coun Chris Ready, speaking on behalf of Aspull’s councillors, said: “Every day, we are humbled by the dedication and kindness of our volunteers. Their commitment to supporting causes like Macmillan is what makes our community so special. We simply can’t say thank you enough – so here’s another heartfelt thank you.”

Delicious cakes and drinks were also served at Belong care village in Platt Bridge.

Residents at the Belong care village in Platt Bridge enjoy their coffee morning

Residents at the Belong care village in Platt Bridge enjoy their coffee morning Photo: Submitted

There were a selection of cakes at the Belong care village in Platt Bridge

There were a selection of cakes at the Belong care village in Platt Bridge Photo: Submitted

Councillors Ron Conway and Chris Ready tuck in at Aspull's coffee morning

Councillors Ron Conway and Chris Ready tuck in at Aspull's coffee morning Photo: Submitted

Celebrations at Aspull's coffee morning

Celebrations at Aspull's coffee morning Photo: Submitted

