Lack of support blasted after girl has drink spiked on a night out in Wigan

Kirstie Holland likened the terrifying incident involving her 18-year-old daughter to the drugging of Coronation Street character Amy Barlow.

But while the soap plot saw the young victim treated attentively and given sympathy and aftercare, the Hollands say that the health staff they encountered made her feel like she was wasting NHS services by getting tested.

In a recent Corrie episode Amy, played by actress Ella Mulvaney collapsed in a nightclub and taken to hospital. It also showed a range of treatments and the care the character was offered in hospital.

Emily Barnes

However Kirstie, from Leigh, says Emily faced a very different aftermath following the spiking at a venue on Wigan’s King Street on Saturday February 12.

Health chiefs have since said they are sorry to learn of her negative experience and promised that all staff will be spoken to on the matter.

Ellie Clinton, from Standish collapsed and became unresponsive after having her drink spiked on Hallowe’en night.

Emily, left pictured with a friend an hour before she was spiked

One bystander began performing CPR on the 22-year-old because she thought she was at risk from dying.

Happily Ellie, from Standish, made a complete recovery but for several days afterwards she was ill and was later been told that other girls have suffered a similar fate in Wigan.

Last year it was reported nationally that there had been an upsurge in the number of people - mainly women - complaining that either their drinks had been contaminated with some kind of drug to knock them out or indeed they had literally been spiked with a similar substance by someone with a needle.

In Chorley, around the same time Ellie was attacked, 20-year-old Chorley swimming teacher Chloe Birch suddenly passed out on a night out in her home town and later found a jab mark in her arm.

Kirstie said that allegations that her daughter Emily had simply drunk too much on her night out in Wigan earlier this month did not ring true, not least because the drama unfolded so soon after she had arrived in town.

She said: “Emily goes out every Saturday, she goes out around 11pm at night and doesn’t come home until the next morning.

“But that weekend was different. Before she went out she had one drink at home and then two vodka lemonades and a shot while she was out and that was it.

“She remembers being on the dance floor but then she collapsed. She was carried out by one of the bouncers and was treated for concussion as she’d cut her head open.

“I spoke to her ex-boyfriend who she is still friendly with and he said she was having a good time and then all of a sudden she collapsed.

“One of her friends rang her boyfriend and they decided to take her to A&E. I spoke to the hospital the next day and was told they treated her for severe intoxication and a head injury.

“For me there was something else wrong as she had only been out an hour, she hadn’t drunk near the amount that she would on a normal night out.

“She has no recollection of anything that happened to her in the hospital and after speaking to her friends who told me she was fine one minute to being collapsed on the floor, she has to have been spiked.”

Kirstie was told by A&E staff that if they wanted to find out if Emily had been spiked, they would have to take her to Leigh Infirmary where they would test her blood.

However, Emily was made to feel like she was was wasting NHS resources, a different perception from what was shown in the award-winning soap. And it turns out the testing is done at Wigan - not Leigh.

“There was no ambulance called by the club and the police won’t look into it without a toxicology report which we are working on getting.

“These young girls are going out and it’s being broadcast on TV that if this happens to you there is all this help and support available, when Emily was made to feel like a nuisance.

“It could have been far worse though. I dread to think what could’ve happened to her, yet nobody seems to care and it’s like there’s not a lot you can do about it.

“Emily is distraught and upset and she just wants to know what has happened to her.

“She was hysterical when she told me, she doesn’t want to go out anymore and she shouldn’t be feeling like that.

“She’s young, she should enjoy going out and having fun and now she is petrified.”

Rabinda Tindale, a chief nurse at Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS trust said: “We are sorry to hear that the family have had a negative experience but would like to provide assurance that all staff involved in this patient’s care will be spoken with surrounding the communication of information in this instance.

“WWL does carry out urine toxicology tests when a patient presents extremely poorly to determine if they are intoxicated with an illicit drug at Wigan Infirmary.

“However, urine toxicology screening is not available to patients at Leigh Walk-in Centre.

“Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust always welcome the views of people who have experienced the use of our services and takes all complaints and concerns seriously.

“We would like to apologise to the family regarding the service they have received and ask them to contact our Patient Advice and Liaison Service on 01942 82237 or via email [email protected] so the issue can be thoroughly investigated.”