The Tactical Operations division at Lancashire Constabulary have found a lost sheep in a van they intercepted this week.

Yesterday (Saturday 18), police stopped a van which had travelled from Lancashire across the border to steal a trailer from Yorkshire before returning.

The van, a cloned stolen vehicle from Greater Manchester, was intercepted by armed and unarmed TacOps teams less than an hour later, and led to two people being arrested.

Lancashire Police are looking for the owners of this sheep, found in an intercepted van.

However today they have found there is more to the case than that.

Taking to Twitter, Lancs Police Tac Ops wrote: “Remember the stolen van we intercepted last night…? Well we checked the rear compartment and, well… does anyone own this sheep??

“So far our enquiries have drawn a blank to get it home.

“If you think this might be your sheep please contact us so we can arrange it’s safe return!”