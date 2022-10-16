The Brick’s shop in Leigh will sell items from well-known retailers at heavily discounted prices on Tuesday.

Proceeds will go to the Rebuild with Hope Foundation, which supports people with multiple barriers to employment, and The Brick, which helps those facing homelessness and poverty.

Harriet Foxon, finance and commercial manager at The Brick

Finance and commercial manager Harriet Foxon said: “A recent study from the Economics Foundation found that three in four households are unable to meet rising living costs, so we wanted to do something this week to help people not only source discounted clothing, but to enjoy visiting our warm and welcoming shop and to meet our friendly staff and volunteers.

“This is a great opportunity for local families to access good quality, affordable clothing, to help us to raise much-needed cash for two great charities and to help with the challenges that we are all facing due to the cost-of-living crisis.”

The sale runs from 10.30am to 2pm.