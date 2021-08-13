Last chance to sign up for return of Wigan 10k
Organisers of the Wigan 10k have extended the deadline for registration, giving people even more time to sign up for this year's event.
The ninth annual race is returning to Wigan town centre on Sunday, September 5, after last year's event could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Registration was due to close at midnight yesterday, but it has now been extended.
"Registration for the Wigan 10k will now close at midnight on Thursday, August 26 while our sister races, the Wigan 5k and Wigan Family Mile, will remain open until midnight on Monday, August 30.
"We have a reduced capacity for our 2021 event, and with no registration on the day, this will be your last chance to save your place, and we don't want anyone to miss out."
The weekend of running will begin at 7pm on Saturday, September 4 with the Wigan 5k, which has previously been held as part of the Run Wigan Festival in spring.
After the Wigan 10k the following morning, there will be a family mile for people of all ages to take part.
To find out more about any of the events or register, go to wigan10k.co.uk
