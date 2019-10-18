Last chance to win your share of £3,000 at Wigan shopping centre

Wigan shoppers have one last opportunity tomorrow to win their share of £3,000 in gift cards.

Shoppers who spend £50 or more in one transaction at Grand Arcade on Saturday October 19 will be given the chance to spin the Shop Spin Win wheel of fortune to win a Grand Arcade gift card.

Shoppers line up for their chance to win a huge prize

Grand Arcade retailers will be directing shoppers who spend over £50 to the Shop Spin Win stage located on the ground floor near Poundland on each of the participating Saturdays between 9am and 5.30pm. There will be a prize with every spin!

John Sanson, Centre Manager said: "We ran a similar competition back in June which was hugely successful with both shoppers and retailers, we gave away over £2,000 in gift cards across the month. This time we’re incorporating a giant spin wheel to give the competition a fun and interactive element for shoppers to get involved with. The exciting news is the prize fund is even bigger this time, shoppers can win a share of £3,000 in gift cards."

So far the centre has given away over £5k in gift cards with 441 shoppers all receiving a Grand Arcade gift card.

For more information and to read terms & conditions of Shop Spin Win, visit www.grand-arcade.co.uk