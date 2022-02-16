George Fairhurst was a member of the chamber for 15 years as a prominent campaigner on a wide variety of issues in his Standish with Langtree ward, including problems with the new housing developments in Standish, protecting green spaces and road safety.

In 2017 he also set up a bereavement group following the loss of his wife Maria after 51 years of marriage.

And it was partly with this in mind, that relatives and colleagues have set up the George Fairhurst Fund.

Former councillor George Fairhurst

For not only will it continue to do the work that George started by helping to fund local groups with equipment or trips or other needs, but it will help individuals in their “hour of need” with grants.

Mr Fairhurst’s son Gareth said: “Many Standishers will remember George.

“He was well known for helping local residents and local groups in various ways and was one of the things he did day in, day out and could often be seen walking around the village with his border collie dog Holly.

“Local groups would say how much he will be missed and how he always helped them get funding for things they needed.

“Not knowing where to turn for funding or how to get it George was one that would just go and get it for them.

“Some residents shared stories of how they may have had a knock at the door, often just door-knocking twice a week, to see if people were OK or if they needed anything.

“The family knew of two occasions where one of the adults in a family unit had suddenly left and left the wife/partner with the children with little or no support.

“The family knew on each of these occasions George gave them some of his own money but then also went and helped them get funding as soon as possible.

“When George suddenly left us at least another four other ladies shared similar stories. There were also other stories of how he had come across individuals or families that were struggling and he had stepped in and helped.

“We want to continue that through the fund.

“Hour of Need Grants are not to top up any kind of benefits or replace them but are there for individuals who have had some kind of emergency.

“This could be a partner has walked out and left the family with nothing and there is an hour of need there whilst that person gets on their feet.

“There is a whole range of reasons why a person may need an hour of need grant and it would be unfair to put a list out as there may be some that we may not even think of. So each application will be assessed on their own situation.”

Groups can apply for local group grants if they are based in Standish or if the group has a tie with Standish.

Mr Fairhurst said that for example, it may be a rugby team just in Wigan that has a number of children from Standish and need help. This kind of application will not be rejected on the grounds that they are not based in Standish.

The fund needs money and Gareth Fairhurst is planning set the ball rolling by being sponsored to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

To sponsor him visit www.gofundme.com/f/george-fairhurst-fund-for-standish