Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest in a series of important family hubs around Wigan has been given a celebrity launch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Special guests Wigan Warrior Tyler Dupree and Alex Moore of The Lathums performed the official ribbon-cutting duties at the base in Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes.

Family Hubs are a new way of bringing together all the support a family may need, from pregnancy through to young people turning 19 (or 25 if they have a special educational need or disability.) They also offer welfare advice and mental wellbeing support for those who are struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Worsley Mesnes hub is the fourth of seven scheduled to open around the borough, facilities having already launched in Worsley Hall, Atherton and Hindley last year and which have proved a big hit, attracting thousands of visitors.

Alex Moore cuts the ribbon held by Tyler Dupree, declaring the new family hub at Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes, open

Families met staff and enjoyed activities ranging from face-painting to arts and crafts, while the Platt Bridge Morris Dancers and the Ukulele Band provided the entertainment

Stalls were also in place to show residents the wealth of support available at the hub.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “The Family Hub at Clifton Street is now open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Check out the packed daily timetable online and drop by at Clifton Street or one of our link sites at Worsley Mesnes Primary, Orrell Newfold Primary, St Luke’s Ashton, and Golborne Talbot Street.”

The remaining three hubs are expected to open over the coming months. They are seen as a natural evolution of the local authority’s Start Well Centres but offering a much wider range of support.