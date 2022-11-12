It was named Community Club of the Season – all other leagues – at the 2022 Armstrong Projects Northwest Football Awards.

The trust has been recognised for its work to improve health, improve life chances and create stronger, safer communities.

The annual competition celebrates the work of club organisations that work within the community throughout the region.

The Community Trust has been recognised for its work to improve health, enhance life chances and create stronger, safer communities.

As part of the submissions for the awards, the trust had to supply case studies of how their initiatives have made a positive difference.

They have played a pivotal role in the life of Jordan Doyle, 20, who, during the pandemic, found himself at home with very little motivation to play sport, go to college or find work.

The upper-limb amputee is now in part time employment and is aiming to become a football coach for other disabled young people after the Moving On programme taught him how to create a CV and provide him with a work experience placement.

Jordan said: “When I got the phone call for the job, I felt excited and wanted to tell everyone. It was an amazing feeling and I now feel like I’m part of Wigan Athletic and I’m really enjoying it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the Chances scheme, funded by Big Issue Investment, young people have been steered away from youth violence and crime.

By providing one-to-one mentoring, group activities and discussing the consequences of violence, the project is ensuring that participants make positive life choices that benefit the community.

A 15-year-old was referred to the scheme after an assault on another young person, but through intensive support by staff and being encouraged to take part in diversionary activities he has since turned his back on crime and violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is now looking to enrol in the Community Trust’s BTEC programme and become a football coach himself.

He said: “In my past I have hung around with people who aren’t the best influence, and so going on sessions with Wigan has showed me that football sessions can give young people positive things to do and open up opportunities.

“I would love the chance to do the same thing for other young people in my area and the work I have done with staff has made me realise I want to make positive changes and do this as a job.”

Tom Flowerm head of community at the trust, said: "We are delighted to be named Community Club of the Year at the Northwest Football Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm incredibly proud of the work our Staff do to improve health, enhance life chances and create stronger, safer communities. This award is a recognition of their hard work, and the impact they've had on people, families and different communities in the region."

To find out more about the work of the Wigan Athletic Community Trust, please email [email protected] or call our Community Trust Office on 01942 318090.