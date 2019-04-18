Latics fan on 58-mile trek for Joseph's Goal sticks to his promise of walking backwards

The second day of the Walk4Joseph takes place today, and one Wigan fan who promised to walk the whole way backwards has been true to his word!



Around 75 ramblers began their 58-mile trek from the Euxton training ground yesterday morning, with a goal of reaching Elland Road before Latics play Leeds at 3pm on Good Friday.

Related: Walkers unite for Joseph's Goal on 58-mile trek



And as if the task wasn't impressive enough on its own, participant Kieran Crompton pledged to walk the entire route backwards.

He made a bet that if Wigan scored at least three times against Aston Villa in their January, that he would complete the entire walk backwards. Latics ran out 3-0 victors.

“The truth is that I was always going to do the walk, but was just looking for something to affirm it was the right thing to do,” Keiran said on his fund-raising page.

“When I added that I would do the walk backwards if we got three goals against Villa, I could never have guessed the impact it might have had.

Kieran on his journey

“I‘m feeling privileged to have been in a position to spread the Joseph’s Goal name across the country and a few corners of the globe.”

The group made an overnight stop in Burnley, and will do the same in Halifax tonight, on their way to raising awareness and funds for Joseph's Goal.

Latics executive chairman Darren Royle, chief executive Jonathan Jackson, club legend Emmerson Boyce and GB Paralympic hero David Clarke were among the group which left from Euxton yesterday morning, aiming to reach Elland Road, Leeds, in time for the 3pm kick-off on Good Friday.

Joseph's Goal is the only UK charity raising funds for research into NKH.



It is named after Joseph Kendrick, is nine years old and has Non-Ketotic Hyperglycinemia. NKH is a rare life-limiting genetic disorder that is so devastating that there are only around 15 children in the UK and less than 500 worldwide still living with it.

Kieran is walking backwards to Leeds

To donate, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/events/walk4joseph2019/481635