Laura ticks off visit to Wigan's Uncle Joe's factory

A teenager battling an aggressive brain cancer followed in the footsteps of royalty when she visited a famous Wigan factory.

Laura Nuttall, 19, went to Wm Santus and Co’s factory on Dorning Street to see how Uncle Joe’s mint balls and their other products are made.

She was the first person to visit since Prince Charles went in April.

A visit to the factory was one of the things Laura put on her “bucket list” when she was diagnosed with glioblastoma in October.

Her mum Nicola, who grew up in Standish and Appley Bridge before moving to Barrowford in Lancashire, said: “Laura has always enjoyed Uncle Joe’s mint balls from being young and when we were doing to bucket list, it seemed like a good thing to do.”

Laura has done a host of amazing things since making her wish list, including going on a tour of the Heinz factory in Kitt Green.

She continues to receive treatment and is looking forward to restarting her university studies next month.

She has also been busy fund-raising for the Brain Tumour Charity.