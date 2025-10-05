2 . Fendi

Four-year-old Fendi is a female French bulldog. She is looking for a new home after being neglected by her previous owner. She was emaciated and pregnant on arrival, but she has now weaned her puppies, is putting weight back on well and the vet has no ongoing concerns for her health. She has had all of her vaccinations and flea and worm treatments. She is also neutered so she can’t have more puppies. Photo: Leigh Cats and Dogs Home