They have all been checked by a vet, microchipped and vaccinated.
1. Larry
Larry is a nine-week-old male. He was born at the home, has been well handled and is very friendly. He has had health checks, is up-to-date with treatments and is ready to be part of a family. Photo: Leigh Cats and Dogs Home
2. Fendi
Four-year-old Fendi is a female French bulldog. She is looking for a new home after being neglected by her previous owner. She was emaciated and pregnant on arrival, but she has now weaned her puppies, is putting weight back on well and the vet has no ongoing concerns for her health. She has had all of her vaccinations and flea and worm treatments. She is also neutered so she can’t have more puppies. Photo: Leigh Cats and Dogs Home
3. Arnie
Arnie is a two-year-old male. He is looking for a new home as his owner had more cats than they could care for. He was a little lean and a little shy on arrival but is doing well now. He has had all of his vaccinations, flea and worm treatments and been castrated. He is used to other cats and has been fine with staff. Photo: Leigh Cats and Dogs Home
4. Barolo
Barolo is a 12-month-old castrated male Parson Jack Russell Terrier cross. He is looking for a new home as his owners have a baby who is allergic to him. He is sweet natured and has no history of behaviour problems. He has been house trained and knows basic commands. He is young, so is still very playful and will need plenty of playtime, but otherwise has no restrictions on his new home. Photo: Leigh Cats and Dogs Home