Leigh exhibition will focus on the young

A brand new exhibition will be coming to Leigh as part of the town hall’s multi-million pound transformation.

Included in Wigan Council’s plans to revamp the listed building is a new museum space which will be created to draw residents and visitors to the town, displaying fascinating artefacts and revealing stories from the local archives.

When the town hall revamp is complete, young people will be able to access the collection with a school outreach and engagement programme.

There will also be new volunteering opportunities for residents to help digitise collections, host visits, welcome visitors and steward exhibitions.