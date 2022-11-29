Already £4,200 has been given to support the family of Liam Smith – just a day after the fund-raiser was set up with a £2,000 target.

Liam Smith, 38, was found murdered on Thursday November 24 near his home on Kilburn drive, Shevington. A fundraiser has now been set-up by local residents to help the family with funeral costs.

Amanda Morton, who set up the fund-raising page, wrote: “We can't begin to imagine what Liam's family are going through during this immensely difficult time, but wanted to offer this gesture of support. Liam was full of fun and had the kindest of hearts, he has left a space in our lives that will never be filled. Please donate what you can.

“In loving memory of Liam Smith. You will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.”

A total of 70 donations had been made to the appeal by late Tuesday afternoon, with some donors also leaving tributes to Mr Smith.

One message was left on behalf of footballer George Melling, a friend who Mr Smith had raised money for as he battled motor neurone disease.

It said: “George would have definitely donated, and would be sad that he can't. So I've done it on his behalf.”

