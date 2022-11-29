Liam Smith: Fund-raising appeal launched to help family of murdered Wigan dad
Thousands of pounds have been donated in memory of a Wigan dad, as murder squad detectives continue to investigate his death.
Already £4,200 has been given to support the family of Liam Smith – just a day after the fund-raiser was set up with a £2,000 target.
The 38-year-old was found dead near his home on Kilburn Drive, Shevington at 7pm on Thursday after suffering a fatal gunshot wound and acid attack.
He has been described as a “devoted dad” who will be “sorely missed” by his family and a “lovely man”.
Amanda Morton, who set up the fund-raising page, wrote: “We can't begin to imagine what Liam's family are going through during this immensely difficult time, but wanted to offer this gesture of support. Liam was full of fun and had the kindest of hearts, he has left a space in our lives that will never be filled. Please donate what you can.
“In loving memory of Liam Smith. You will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.”
A total of 70 donations had been made to the appeal by late Tuesday afternoon, with some donors also leaving tributes to Mr Smith.
One message was left on behalf of footballer George Melling, a friend who Mr Smith had raised money for as he battled motor neurone disease.
It said: “George would have definitely donated, and would be sad that he can't. So I've done it on his behalf.”
Mr Melling, who worked at Global Engineering Ltd in Wigan for more than 15 years, was just 37 when he died in April.
Donations to the appeal can be made here