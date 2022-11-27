At around 7pm on Thursday, November 24, 2022, officers were called to reports of a body on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, Wigan, where emergency services attended and confirmed these reports. The identity of the victim has now been confirmed as Liam Smith from Kilburn Drive, Shevington.

His body was found just yards from his home and reports suggest Liam was the managing director of LPS Electrical, based locally.

Liam Smith, 38. Police are searching for suspects after circumstances surrounding Liam's death were confirmed

A Home Office post-mortem has taken place and his family are being supported by specially trained officers. A crime scene investigation is currently still in place at the location with no disruption to the wider area.

Enquiries are also ongoing into what is now confirmed as a murder investigation following suspicious circumstances surrounding Liam’s death, with initial information indicating that the victim was the subject of a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack.

Detectives are working tirelessly to establish the exact details of this murder, which took place in unique and shocking circumstances on a quiet residential street.

Following examination and tests, the hazardous substances are believed to not pose any further harm, threat or risk to the public in the surrounding area and have been contained. A reminder to the public has been issued: if anyone has had direct contact with the body at the time they should still speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.

Police at the scene on Kilburn Drive where the body of Liam Smith was discovered

It is important that the public do no approach or contact anyone they suspect of being involved in this offence. Anyone with information should instead use the contact details below if they witness something or have witnessed anything unusual, including between the times of 8am and 7pm on Thursday, November 24, on Kilburn Drive.

DCI Gina Brennand, from GMP’s Major Incident Team who is leading this investigation, said: “This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. I have a team of detectives working around the clock and I urge anyone who has seen anything unusual or out of the ordinary near to the victim’s home during the day and early evening of Thursday November 24, to contact the Major Incident Room. This is the first fatal shooting in the Manchester area for over two years and we are determined to recover the weapon and find Liam’s killer.”

Specialist officers are taking precautions surrounding this incident and police urge the public; ‘not to be alarmed’ when they are seen in the area wearing protective clothing as this is purely precautionary and as per the standard procedure at the scene.

GMP will continue to issue updates when more information is available. Any details should be passed via the LiveChat function on gmp.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident number 910 of 25/11/2022.