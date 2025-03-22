An awe-inspiring public art performance featuring eye-catching wildlife puppets with a climate action message is migrating its way to Wigan borough this summer.

The Herds – a large herd of life-sized wild animals – will be calling into Pennington Flash in July as part of its 20,000km journey from Africa to the Arctic Circle.

The visit to the borough is part of the Manchester International Festival 2025, highlighting the impact of climate change and a warning about animals having to flee their natural habitats.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities and culture, said: “We’re delighted that Pennington Flash will be a stop-off point for this amazing display of public art and we can’t wait to give The Herds a warm Wigan Borough welcome.

One of the many puppet animals that make up the international animal performance called The Herds

“We know the value of arts and culture in our borough and we’re proud to have hosted other internationally renowned exhibitions such as the visit of Little Amal to Wigan town centre and the Floating Earth at Pennington Flash, in recent years.

“The Flash is fast becoming one of the best venues in the region and this visit of The Herds – which is free to the public - is set up to be a once-in-a-lifetime event for our communities.”

Produced by the team behind Little Amal, The Herds features the animal puppets fleeing north to escape climate disaster, with the performances highlighting the scale of the crisis and the collective effort needed to fight it.

It brings together leading artists and arts and educational institutions from across Africa and Europe, led by artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi.

A flashback to Little Amal walking through Wigan in November 2021. The same artists are involved in The Herds which is coming to Pennington Park this summer

The Herds will be visiting Manchester city centre on Thursday July 3 from 6pm before travelling to Heywood, in Rochdale, the following day before landing at Pennington Flash on Saturday July 5 with timings to be confirmed.

Created by The Walk Productions and brought to you as part of the Manchester International Festival 2025 plans, residents can get involved either as part of the team making the puppet animals or as puppeteers for the public performances.

Low Kee Hong, creative director Factory International and Manchester International Festival said:

“Manchester International Festival is for everyone living in and visiting Greater Manchester and we are so happy to be bringing this iconic herd of life-sized puppets to the beautiful surroundings of Pennington Flash.

“The Herds’ visit to Wigan borough will both help spread their vital climate change message and highlight the natural beauty on our doorstep, which we must all help to protect.”

For more information on how to be involved, visit: The Herds – callout for movers and makers | Get Involved | MIF25 – Factory International