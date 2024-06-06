Litter pickers get in their canoes and kayaks to clean up Wigan beauty-spot
Wigan Canoeing Group was set up more than 20 years ago and is based at Scotman’s Flash, where it runs kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddleboard (SUP) sessions.
Members like to make a difference and have held many events for charity over the years.
On Saturday they will be taking part in a litter pick with a twist, as they will be in their canoes and kayaks as they collect rubbish at the flash.
The event is being backed by Paddle UK and starts at 1pm.
It is hoped the clean-up will improve the area for everyone who uses it, whether for walking, birdwatching, fishing, sailing or other pursuits.
Wigan Canoeing Group is open to anyone over the age of eight and of any ability.
The club is open from March to November and meets twice a week, on Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons.
The groups are normally split into beginners, intermediate and general paddling groups, with each one led by a qualified instructor in either kayak, SUP or canoe.
The club is run out of Wigan and St Helens Sailing Club and is managed by a team of volunteers.
It does not operate a booking system and new members are advised to turn up before a session starts to gather equipment and get ready.
New members are allowed to attend two sessions before being asked to join and the fees include wetsuits, buoyancy aids, paddles and boats.
